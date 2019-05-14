Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest businessman, and Impossible Foods founder, Dr Patrick O. Brown. Photo: Handout
Companies

Jay-Z and Katy Perry among celebrities joining Temasek and Li Ka-shing in US$300 million Impossible Foods funding round

  • Company has raised more than US$750 million since its founding in 2011
Topic |   Investing
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Published: 3:46pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 3:46pm, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest businessman, and Impossible Foods founder, Dr Patrick O. Brown. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
Health & Wellness

China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world

  • Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
  • The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Topic |   Health and wellness
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 2:00am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.