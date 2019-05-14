Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest businessman, and Impossible Foods founder, Dr Patrick O. Brown. Photo: Handout
Jay-Z and Katy Perry among celebrities joining Temasek and Li Ka-shing in US$300 million Impossible Foods funding round
- Company has raised more than US$750 million since its founding in 2011
Investing
Vegetarian meat patties made by Chinese firm Whole Perfect Food. The mainland vegan food industry is aiming to attract more customers.
China’s plant-based alternatives to take on Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods – and the world
- Whole Perfect Food is among 10 Chinese plant-based meat manufacturers and distributors featuring at Meat Fest in Shanghai on Saturday
- The festival hopes to raise the profile of China’s plant-based meat manufacturers and promote healthy eating
Health and wellness
