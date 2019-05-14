Vincent Kwan Wing-shing, CEO of Hang Seng Indexes Company, attends a press conference to announce the launch three new benchmarks, on Tuesday. Photo: Tory Ho
Hang Seng Indexes launches two new ESG benchmarks, expands Greater Bay Area Index series tracking innovative firms
- The HSI ESG Index and the HSCEI ESG Index have the same list of constituents as the Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, but adopt different constituent weightings
Investors at the Hangzhou stock exchange in east China’s Zhejiang province, ahead of a doubling of mainland-traded shares’ weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Photo: Xinhua
Global index compiler MSCI begins process to double the weighting of Chinese stocks in benchmark stock gauges
- Chinese stocks’ representation in MSCI’s indices will double in the first part of a three-step process
- Wens Foodstuff Group A, Contemporary A and Shenzhen Mindray A will be added to the MSCI China A Onshore Index
