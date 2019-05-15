A truck stands next to shipping containers at a port in Shanghai, China. The US hiked tariffs on more than US$200 billion in goods from China in the most dramatic escalation yet of the trade spat. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s biggest companies can weather US-China trade war escalation, says rating agency S&P
- However, prolonged uncertainty and lagging confidence could eventually make it harder for Chinese companies to refinance debt, S&P says
- Only about 8 per cent of companies S&P rates have direct exposure to increased tariffs through exports
Topic | US-China trade war
Heightened expectations around stimulus mean it has been priced in by the market, with automobile stocks outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index amid an escalating trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war to rescue China’s stalling car firms as Beijing considers stimulus to boost domestic consumption
- Passenger car sales declined 16.9 per cent year on year in April, the eleventh consecutive month of declines
- Industry represents about 6 per cent of China’s economic output
Heightened expectations around stimulus mean it has been priced in by the market, with automobile stocks outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index amid an escalating trade war. Photo: Xinhua