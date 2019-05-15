A Baojun E100 electric vehicle (EV) stands plugged in to a charging station outside a charging Centre in Liuzhou, Guangxi province on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
SK Innovation to invest US$490 million to build a second assembly in China to supply batteries for electric vehicles
- SK Innovation said it plans to invest 579.9 billion won (US$488.30) million to build its second factory in China to supply batteries for EVs
- The company did not elaborate on its Chinese partner, the site or the capacity for the proposed plant
Topic | Electric cars
A Baojun E100 electric vehicle (EV) stands plugged in to a charging station outside a charging Centre in Liuzhou, Guangxi province on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg