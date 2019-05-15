Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Baojun E100 electric vehicle (EV) stands plugged in to a charging station outside a charging Centre in Liuzhou, Guangxi province on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

SK Innovation to invest US$490 million to build a second assembly in China to supply batteries for electric vehicles

  • SK Innovation said it plans to invest 579.9 billion won (US$488.30) million to build its second factory in China to supply batteries for EVs
  • The company did not elaborate on its Chinese partner, the site or the capacity for the proposed plant
Topic |   Electric cars
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:50pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 2:50pm, 15 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Baojun E100 electric vehicle (EV) stands plugged in to a charging station outside a charging Centre in Liuzhou, Guangxi province on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.