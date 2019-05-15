View of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport. Photo: Gyrostat/handout
French builder Eiffage in talks to buy Toulouse-Blagnac airport, creating a bookend for Chinese owner’s tumultuous investment
- Casil Europe, a unit of the venture between Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Friedman Pacific Asset Management, paid €308 million in 2014 for 49.99 per cent of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport
- The 2014 sale, initially hailed as a successful case of privatisation of French public assets, had been mired in legal wrangling and what local media called”disengagement” among shareholders
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
View of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport. Photo: Gyrostat/handout