View of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport. Photo: Gyrostat/handout
Companies

French builder Eiffage in talks to buy Toulouse-Blagnac airport, creating a bookend for Chinese owner’s tumultuous investment

  • Casil Europe, a unit of the venture between Shandong Hi-Speed Group and Friedman Pacific Asset Management, paid €308 million in 2014 for 49.99 per cent of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport
  • The 2014 sale, initially hailed as a successful case of privatisation of French public assets, had been mired in legal wrangling and what local media called”disengagement” among shareholders
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 3:55pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 15 May, 2019

View of the Toulouse-Blagnac airport. Photo: Gyrostat/handout
