Wanda Group has turned its focus back on the domestic market, announcing sizeable investments in the last one month. Photo: Reuters
Dalian Wanda, halfway through its debt-shedding exercise, is spending US$21 billion in a month buying real estate projects
- Although Wanda’s commitment in the past one month stands at 147 billion yuan, the company’s actual investment will be much smaller as it expects the local governments to pick up most of the tab, says an analyst
Topic | Dalian Wanda Group
Wanda Group has turned its focus back on the domestic market, announcing sizeable investments in the last one month. Photo: Reuters