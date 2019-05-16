VHIS, a government-backed programme, is designed to take some of the strain off the city’s public health care sector. Photo: Shutterstock
More Hong Kong insurers will cover pre-existing illnesses as new voluntary scheme highlights demand, says AXA executive
- Huge, unmet demand for health insurance for those with chronic pre-existing conditions in Hong Kong, says medical director at insurance giant
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Many Hongkongers are worried whether they will have enough savings during their old age. Photo: Nora Tam
New government scheme will allow Hong Kong’s elderly folk to get loans by using their life insurance policies as collaterals
- The Policy Reverse Mortgage Programme will convert a policy’s death benefits into cash flows while the person is still alive
- It is targeted at Hong Kong Identity Card holders aged 60 or above
Topic | Ageing society
