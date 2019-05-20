An escalation of the US-China trade war has unnerved investors and increased fears that an economic downturn is on the horizon. Photo: Roy Issa
Will the escalating US-China trade war and its catastrophic aftermath push the global economy into its next recession?
- The risk of a recession will rise if the trade dispute is prolonged and escalates further, economists and portfolio managers said
- The world’s two largest economies had appeared closer to a trade deal earlier this month
One of China’s most senior officials has given a candid assessment of the impact the trade war might have on the economy. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war could slice 1 per cent off China’s economic growth, top party official says
- Politburo Standing Committee member Wang Yang reveals ‘worst case scenario’ at forum for Taiwanese businesspeople in Beijing but says dispute will not do any long-term damage
- Firms should not relocate away from Chinese mainland as it still offers huge development opportunities, he says
