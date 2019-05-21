Channels

An elderly low-income earner pushes a trolley with cardboard bundles in Hong Kong's Central district. All megacities in the poll are in the bottom half, with the exception of Tokyo, says Deutsche Bank. This is because the survey looks at average salaries, and while megacities have more people with higher salaries, the average worker can struggle for income and quality of life, the bank says. Photo: EPA
Singapore, Bangalore ahead of Hong Kong in Deutsche Bank quality-of-life poll. Beijing’s second last

  • Tokyo and Seoul too ahead of city in ‘Mapping the World’s Prices 2019’ survey
  • Hong Kong better than Tokyo, Singapore for start-ups, says online gaming developer
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:45am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 21 May, 2019

Peter Yan says fintech is one of three main courses on Cyberport’s plate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong must further boost fintech development to stay ahead of Singapore and other rivals, Cyberport CEO Peter Yan warns

  • By leveraging its edge as global financial centre, city should make further inroads into financial technology, he says
  • Hong Kong is making good headway into virtual banking and some other areas
Topic |   Technology
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:34am, 29 Apr, 2019

Peter Yan says fintech is one of three main courses on Cyberport’s plate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
