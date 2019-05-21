Shoe companies in the US pay some of the highest duties in the country, which is some cases exceed 30 per cent. Photo: AFP
Nike, Adidas and other footwear giants urge Trump to remove tariffs immediately and end trade war with China
- 173 companies sign open letter to the US president, and post it on the Footwear Distribution and Retailers of America’s website
- Trade association says the tariffs on shoes made in China will be catastrophic on the ‘American economy as a whole’
A truck stands next to shipping containers at a port in Shanghai, China. The US hiked tariffs on more than US$200 billion in goods from China in the most dramatic escalation yet of the trade spat. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s biggest companies can weather US-China trade war escalation, says rating agency S&P
- However, prolonged uncertainty and lagging confidence could eventually make it harder for Chinese companies to refinance debt, S&P says
- Only about 8 per cent of companies S&P rates have direct exposure to increased tariffs through exports
