Shoe companies in the US pay some of the highest duties in the country, which is some cases exceed 30 per cent. Photo: AFP
Companies

Nike, Adidas and other footwear giants urge Trump to remove tariffs immediately and end trade war with China

  • 173 companies sign open letter to the US president, and post it on the Footwear Distribution and Retailers of America’s website
  • Trade association says the tariffs on shoes made in China will be catastrophic on the ‘American economy as a whole’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:49am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 9:49am, 21 May, 2019

A truck stands next to shipping containers at a port in Shanghai, China. The US hiked tariffs on more than US$200 billion in goods from China in the most dramatic escalation yet of the trade spat. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

China’s biggest companies can weather US-China trade war escalation, says rating agency S&P

  • However, prolonged uncertainty and lagging confidence could eventually make it harder for Chinese companies to refinance debt, S&P says
  • Only about 8 per cent of companies S&P rates have direct exposure to increased tariffs through exports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 6:00pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 15 May, 2019

