Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
Explainer: Used from iPhones to guided missiles, does China’s dominance in rare earths hold potential leverage in trade war?
- The little known minerals are used in a variety of industries and hi-tech devices
- China has accounted for more than 90 per cent of global production since the late 1990s
President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
- He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
