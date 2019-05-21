Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Rare-earth oxides, clockwise from top centre: Praseodymium, cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, samarium, and gadolinium. Photo: AP/US Department of Agriculture
Companies

Explainer: Used from iPhones to guided missiles, does China’s dominance in rare earths hold potential leverage in trade war?

  • The little known minerals are used in a variety of industries and hi-tech devices
  • China has accounted for more than 90 per cent of global production since the late 1990s
Topic |   Explainers: Business
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 2:58pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:13pm, 21 May, 2019

President Xi Jinping visits China’s rare earths mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as US trade war tensions rise

  • Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
  • He was accompanied by Vice-Premier Liu He, his most trusted adviser and China’s top trade negotiator in the year-long talks with the United States
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Wendy Wu  

Kinling Lo  

Published: 5:38pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 9:48am, 21 May, 2019

