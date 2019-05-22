The closed HMV store in Causeway Bay with a wind-up notice on the gate. The shops have suffered years of decline as consumers turned to digital channels to buy music. Photo: Edmond So
Debt-ridden HMV mulls big liquidation sale of CDs, DVDs in Hong Kong after potential buyers walk away
- The potential sale would see 100,000 CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays and records offered at heavily discounted prices
- HMV owes about HK$40 million, mainly to landlords, after years of falling CD and DVD sales forced it into administration
