The head office of Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) in Tseung Kwan O on 2 July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong television broadcaster sets up task force to recover the bond default that pushed it into its first financial loss since 2008
- TVBsaid it has set up a task force to explore all options to recover the US$106 million lost through two bond investments in SMI Holdings
- The investments forced TVB to write off HK$500 million last year, pushing it into its first financial loss since at least 2008
Topic | Television Broadcasts (TVB)
The head office of Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) in Tseung Kwan O on 2 July 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE