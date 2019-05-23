Bank of East Asia’s David Li Kwok-po will step down as chief executive and hand over the job to his two sons, while he remains executive chairman. Photo: Jonathan Wong
David Li Kwok-po to step down as chief executive at Bank of East Asia, hands over century-old bank’s reins to his two sons
- Li’s two sons will become co-chief executives of the bank while he remains executive chairman
- The handover will begin on July 1, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to China’s rule
