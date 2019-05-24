A car assembly line in the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong. Photo: AFP
HSBC helps China’s manufacturers expand their production lines in Southeast Asia to dodge trade war tariffs
- A growing number of manufacturers are looking to extend existing capacity in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and India, says HSBC’s head of Greater China
Topic | HSBC
A car assembly line in the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong. Photo: AFP
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China talks up the value of yuan as Donald Trump’s trade war hits currency rate
- Head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange says will keep the yuan stable at a ‘reasonable and balanced level’, despite tariff pressure
- Analysts now expect yuan to stay above the psychologically important level of 7.00 to the US dollar at least until midyear
Topic | China economy
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters