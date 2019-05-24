Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A car assembly line in the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong. Photo: AFP
Companies

HSBC helps China’s manufacturers expand their production lines in Southeast Asia to dodge trade war tariffs

  • A growing number of manufacturers are looking to extend existing capacity in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and India, says HSBC’s head of Greater China
Topic |   HSBC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 9:30am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 9:41am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A car assembly line in the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China talks up the value of yuan as Donald Trump’s trade war hits currency rate

  • Head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange says will keep the yuan stable at a ‘reasonable and balanced level’, despite tariff pressure
  • Analysts now expect yuan to stay above the psychologically important level of 7.00 to the US dollar at least until midyear
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 5:15pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 7:10pm, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.