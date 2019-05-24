A stall selling Christmas decorations at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province on December 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Wholesale traders in Yiwu rue losses as US tariffs point to a woeful purchasing period ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas
- Yiwu, the shopfront of the world’s factory, is where every conceivable made-in-China product from cocktail umbrellas to machine parts is sold
- In previous years, May would be the start of a busy period when buyers from the US and Europe descend on Yiwu to place orders for August shipments in time for the Christmas shopping season. Not this year
Topic | Retailing
A stall selling Christmas decorations at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province on December 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray
- Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
- Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
Topic | US-China trade war
Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng