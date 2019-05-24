Channels

A stall selling Christmas decorations at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang province on December 17, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Wholesale traders in Yiwu rue losses as US tariffs point to a woeful purchasing period ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas

  • Yiwu, the shopfront of the world’s factory, is where every conceivable made-in-China product from cocktail umbrellas to machine parts is sold
  • In previous years, May would be the start of a busy period when buyers from the US and Europe descend on Yiwu to place orders for August shipments in time for the Christmas shopping season. Not this year
Topic |   Retailing
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 7:30am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 7:33am, 24 May, 2019

Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
China Economy

US-China trade war tariffs wreak havoc on Christmas orders with Chinese manufacturers thrown into disarray

  • Chinese manufacturers would normally be expecting Christmas orders from US clients about now, but trade war uncertainty is forcing them to change plans
  • Next round of tariffs from US President Donald Trump will include smartphones, toys and bicycles, with Chinese exporters saying US consumers will have to pay more
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Orange Wang  

Finbarr Bermingham  

Published: 5:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 6:03pm, 23 May, 2019

Shanghai General Sports produces 3 million bicycles each year, 2.4 million of which are exported to the United States. Photos: Sidney Leng
