Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Image of the Luohu (Lo Wu) district of Shenzhen, one of the 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project, on 12 August 2018. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Companies

South China Morning Post teams up with Statista on a quest to find the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Bay Area

  • The ranking of the Greater Bay Area’s growth champions will be based on a survey of companies located among the 11 cities in the area
  • Submissions will run from May 24 until July 26
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
SCMP

SCMP  

Published: 10:16am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:40am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Image of the Luohu (Lo Wu) district of Shenzhen, one of the 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project, on 12 August 2018. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tammy Tam
Tammy Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

City Beat by Tammy Tam

As US-China trade war intensifies, Hong Kong faces rough ride on its way to becoming hi-tech research hub for Beijing’s Greater Bay Area project

  • Despite domestic troubles, city leader Carrie Lam managed to travel to bay area cities to seek more future cooperation
  • US and China are now at war over more than just tariffs, and a key battlefield is technology
Tammy Tam

Tammy Tam  

Published: 1:55pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 19 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.