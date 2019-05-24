Image of the Luohu (Lo Wu) district of Shenzhen, one of the 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project, on 12 August 2018. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
South China Morning Post teams up with Statista on a quest to find the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Bay Area
- The ranking of the Greater Bay Area’s growth champions will be based on a survey of companies located among the 11 cities in the area
- Submissions will run from May 24 until July 26
Topic | Greater Bay Area
