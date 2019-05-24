Workers are seen at a construction site of residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Small developers from China using Hong Kong equity market as launch pad to issue bonds
- Snubbed by local stock investors, small developers find themselves darlings in debt market
- Six mainland developers are on city’s IPO waiting list; at least two others are preparing to file
Workers are seen at a construction site of residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Growth in home prices in China’s bigger cities may push up costs countrywide, think tank says
- National home prices could rise by 7.6 per cent to 9,206 yuan per square metre in 2019
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge in Suzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. New home prices rose in 67 out of the 70 cities monitored by China’s National Bureau of Statistics in April. This prompted the housing ministry to warn four cities, including Suzhou, that they were showing signs of overheating. Photo: AFP