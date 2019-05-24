The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA
Trump’s Huawei ban is a more severe threat to global economy than trade war tariffs, economists say
- Showdown between China and the US over 5G, future technology could outlast tariff fight, economists say
- Blacklisting of technology firms is being viewed as a broad stroke by Washington to contain China in its bid to lead the global tech race
Topic | US-China tech war
Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
Nasdaq executive dismisses ‘discredited’ Steve Bannon’s call to bar Chinese companies from US capital markets
- Bob McCooey, a senior VP at the New York-based exchange, said he looked forward to welcoming more Chinese IPOs in a post on WeChat
- Bannon had told the Post he would dedicate his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets
Topic | Diplomacy
