The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA
Companies

Trump’s Huawei ban is a more severe threat to global economy than trade war tariffs, economists say

  • Showdown between China and the US over 5G, future technology could outlast tariff fight, economists say
  • Blacklisting of technology firms is being viewed as a broad stroke by Washington to contain China in its bid to lead the global tech race
Topic |   US-China tech war
Louise Moon  

Chad Bray  

Published: 10:15pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 10:49pm, 24 May, 2019

Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
Companies

Nasdaq executive dismisses ‘discredited’ Steve Bannon’s call to bar Chinese companies from US capital markets

  • Bob McCooey, a senior VP at the New York-based exchange, said he looked forward to welcoming more Chinese IPOs in a post on WeChat
  • Bannon had told the Post he would dedicate his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets
Topic |   Diplomacy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 8:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:10pm, 23 May, 2019

