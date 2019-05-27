Stephen Bird ran Citi’s Asia-Pacific operations before he was appointed CEO of its global consumer bank four years ago. Photo: May Tse
Lessons learned in China are shaping our digital business in the US, Citigroup exec says
- Chinese practices an indicator of where banking is headed, Stephen Bird says
- Citi is using mainland China experience to shape ‘mobile-first’ transformation
Topic | Banking & Finance
Stephen Bird ran Citi’s Asia-Pacific operations before he was appointed CEO of its global consumer bank four years ago. Photo: May Tse