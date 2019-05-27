Workers dressed in dust-proof clothing at the 12-inch wafer plant of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) in Beijing on 27 August 2012. Photo: Handout
The US-China technology war aside, SMIC has a practical reason for delisting from New York: its ADRs are hardly traded
- The number of ADRs traded everyday on average were 10 per cent of the transactions in Hong Kong, even in the first eight months of SMIC’s simultaneous listings in New York and Hong Kong in 2004
- In the last five years, the gap had widened to three ADRs in New York for every 1,000 SMIC shares in Hong Kong
Employees at the SMIC plant in Beijing. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s biggest chip maker, SMIC, to withdraw from New York Stock Exchange as trade spat with US spills over to technology sector
- The sudden delisting comes as Washington steps up efforts to cut off US technology from China
- Company attributes move to low US trading volumes and the high cost of an NYSE listing
