Neolix specialises in making driverless logistics vehicles. Photo: Neolix
Chinese start-up Neolix bets on robo-vans for deliveries, signs up JD.com and Huawei as customers
- Neolix expects to deliver 1,000 vehicles this year, which costs about US$30,000 a piece
- The company’s unmanned delivery vehicles are operating in the new Xiongan economic zone, some areas of Beijing and in the city of Changzhou
Topic | Transport and logistics
Neolix specialises in making driverless logistics vehicles. Photo: Neolix