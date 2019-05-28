A clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank outlet in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province on November 25, 2018. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
China’s central bank adds liquidity to nation’s financial system as Baoshang Bank’s seizure rattles domestic markets
- China’s central bank injected a net amount of 150 billion yuan through open-market operations on Monday and Tuesday, the most since the week ended March 8
- The benchmark 7-day repo rate rose further Tuesday to the highest in more than a month, in spite of the central bank’s efforts to calm interbank markets
The management of Baoshang Bank, based in Inner Mongolia’s Baotou city, was taken over by the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) with immediate effect for a year to contain its credit risk, according to a May 24th statement by the two regulators. Photo: SCMP Handout
China’s regulators put city-level banks and rural lenders on notice after the first state takeover of a private bank since 1998
- Baoshang Bank’s case reflects credit risks hidden in China’s small and medium lenders and more of these issues will surface as regulations are tightened
