Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank outlet in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province on November 25, 2018. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Companies

China’s central bank adds liquidity to nation’s financial system as Baoshang Bank’s seizure rattles domestic markets

  • China’s central bank injected a net amount of 150 billion yuan through open-market operations on Monday and Tuesday, the most since the week ended March 8
  • The benchmark 7-day repo rate rose further Tuesday to the highest in more than a month, in spite of the central bank’s efforts to calm interbank markets
Topic |   People’s Bank of China
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:09pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 4:09pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A clerk counts Chinese currency notes at a bank outlet in Huaibei in central China's Anhui province on November 25, 2018. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The management of Baoshang Bank, based in Inner Mongolia’s Baotou city, was taken over by the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) with immediate effect for a year to contain its credit risk, according to a May 24th statement by the two regulators. Photo: SCMP Handout
Banking & Finance

China’s regulators put city-level banks and rural lenders on notice after the first state takeover of a private bank since 1998

  • Baoshang Bank’s case reflects credit risks hidden in China’s small and medium lenders and more of these issues will surface as regulations are tightened
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 7:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The management of Baoshang Bank, based in Inner Mongolia’s Baotou city, was taken over by the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) with immediate effect for a year to contain its credit risk, according to a May 24th statement by the two regulators. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.