Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), unveiling the bourse operator’s strategic plan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong stock exchange unveils confidential process to attract secondary listings by publicly traded companies
- The confidential process will be kept under wraps to shield applicants’ existing shares from volatility and speculation, according to the exchange’s listing rules
- The duration of the confidentiality works on a case-by-case basis
Topic | IPO
Employees at the SMIC plant in Beijing. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s biggest chip maker, SMIC, to withdraw from New York Stock Exchange as trade spat with US spills over to technology sector
- The sudden delisting comes as Washington steps up efforts to cut off US technology from China
- Company attributes move to low US trading volumes and the high cost of an NYSE listing
Topic | US-China tech war
