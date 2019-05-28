Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), unveiling the bourse operator’s strategic plan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Companies

Hong Kong stock exchange unveils confidential process to attract secondary listings by publicly traded companies

  • The confidential process will be kept under wraps to shield applicants’ existing shares from volatility and speculation, according to the exchange’s listing rules
  • The duration of the confidentiality works on a case-by-case basis
Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 7:29pm, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 8:08pm, 28 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Charles Li Xiaojia, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), unveiling the bourse operator’s strategic plan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Employees at the SMIC plant in Beijing. Photo: Imaginechina
Business

China’s biggest chip maker, SMIC, to withdraw from New York Stock Exchange as trade spat with US spills over to technology sector

  • The sudden delisting comes as Washington steps up efforts to cut off US technology from China
  • Company attributes move to low US trading volumes and the high cost of an NYSE listing
Topic |   US-China tech war
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:43pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:01pm, 27 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Employees at the SMIC plant in Beijing. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.