Employees at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Kweichow Moutai investors flock to distiller’s biggest ever shareholder meeting after outcry over sales unit plan
- Investors in the world’s biggest liquor maker are expected to bombard chairman Li Baofang with questions over share price outlook and plans to streamline sales
- Moutai stock has surged more than 50 per cent this year to an all-time high
