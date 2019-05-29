After the relocation, Infiniti will continue to run as an independent brand but it will share back-office function and technologies with its parent. Photo: Bloomberg
Car maker Infiniti to move headquarters from Hong Kong to Japan to be nearer parent Nissan as it pursues electric, autonomous vehicles
- The company said it will move its global HQ to the Japanese city of Yokohama, home of its parent, Nissan
- Launched as a brand in 1989, Infiniti established its base in Hong Kong in 2012 to get closer to China, the world’s biggest car market
Topic | Electric cars
