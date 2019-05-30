Tourists at the ruins of St Paul’s Church, a 17th-century Portuguese complex in Santo Antonio, Macau. China is looking to turn the gambling enclave into a family-friendly destination. Photo: AFP
Casino operators that play cards right will win from Beijing’s push to make Macau a family-friendly destination
- Analysts pick Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment as winners as they have proved the most successful so far at developing non-gaming offerings
- Operators are spending US$10 billion in developing family-friendly attractions amid warnings new licences will be linked to efforts to diversify
