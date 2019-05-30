The question for US retailers is how much of an increase are consumers willing to consider before they stop spending. Photo: AP
US consumers set to bear burden of Trump’s tariffs as American retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy weigh price hikes
- Latest tariffs could erase spending power created by last year’s tax cuts, S&P says
- UBS says levies could reduce sales by US$40 billion this year and lead to closure of 12,000 US stores
