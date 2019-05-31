Lawrence Ho, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, has acquired a stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho’s son buys 20pc stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts for US$1.3 billion
- Lawrence Ho’s Melco Resorts acquires Crown stake after the Australian company’s talks to sell the entire group to Wynn Resorts fell through in April
- Deal brings together Ho and James Packer who were partners in a joint Macau casino operation
Topic | Luxury & Gaming
Tourists at the ruins of St Paul’s Church, a 17th-century Portuguese complex in Santo Antonio, Macau. China is looking to turn the gambling enclave into a family-friendly destination. Photo: AFP
Casino operators that play cards right will win from Beijing’s push to make Macau a family-friendly destination
- Analysts pick Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment as winners as they have proved the most successful so far at developing non-gaming offerings
- Operators are spending US$10 billion in developing family-friendly attractions amid warnings new licences will be linked to efforts to diversify
Topic | Macau
