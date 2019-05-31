Channels

Lawrence Ho, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, has acquired a stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho’s son buys 20pc stake in Australia’s Crown Resorts for US$1.3 billion

  • Lawrence Ho’s Melco Resorts acquires Crown stake after the Australian company’s talks to sell the entire group to Wynn Resorts fell through in April
  • Deal brings together Ho and James Packer who were partners in a joint Macau casino operation
Topic |   Luxury & Gaming
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:33am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 9:32am, 31 May, 2019

Lawrence Ho, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, has acquired a stake in Australia's Crown Resorts. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tourists at the ruins of St Paul’s Church, a 17th-century Portuguese complex in Santo Antonio, Macau. China is looking to turn the gambling enclave into a family-friendly destination. Photo: AFP
Companies

Casino operators that play cards right will win from Beijing’s push to make Macau a family-friendly destination

  • Analysts pick Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment as winners as they have proved the most successful so far at developing non-gaming offerings
  • Operators are spending US$10 billion in developing family-friendly attractions amid warnings new licences will be linked to efforts to diversify
Topic |   Macau
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:44pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:44pm, 30 May, 2019

Tourists at the ruins of St Paul’s Church, a 17th-century Portuguese complex in Santo Antonio, Macau. China is looking to turn the gambling enclave into a family-friendly destination. Photo: AFP
