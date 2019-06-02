Employees arrange bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China, on December 14, 2017.
Liquor king Kweichow Moutai pours confidence back into shaken investors
- Change in sales distribution sparks backlash – and biggest attendance ever at annual shareholder meeting
- Chairman reassures many investors about stock that has delivered huge returns
Topic | A-shares
Employees arrange bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in the town of Maotai in Renhuai, Guizhou province, China, on December 14, 2017.
Employees arrange bottles of baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province in December 2017. The baijiu business took a hit following the initiation of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown in 2012 but has since rebounded and brewers are now looking beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg
Employees arrange bottles of baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou province in December 2017. The baijiu business took a hit following the initiation of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption crackdown in 2012 but has since rebounded and brewers are now looking beyond China. Photo: Bloomberg