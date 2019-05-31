HMV’s flagship store in Causeway Bay closed down in December. Photo: Edmond So
HMV’s liquidation sale now unlikely as creditors opt to sell 100,000 records and DVDs by tender. The culprit? Hong Kong’s sky-high rents
- Creditors decide to sell to the highest bidder instead of holding a liquidation sale because the cost of renting a venue would eat into the profits
- Tender to be held in June to find a single buyer to take the whole stockpile of 100,000 CDs, DVDs, Blu-Rays, after HMV closed shop in Hong Kong
