Customers select fruits in a Hema Supermarket in Shanghai on November 10. Hema Supermarket offers shoppers in the city a new retail experience by blending online and offline shopping. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

German supermarket chain Aldi to enter China with two physical Shanghai stores

  • Fresh fruit and vegetable discount retailer Aldi will debut its first brick and mortar store in China with dual Shanghai openings on June 7
  • Privately-owned retailer has been selling online in China since 2017 via retail platform Tmall Global
Topic |   Retailing
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Published: 7:47pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 7:48pm, 31 May, 2019

Noodles with duck leg and tofu at Shanghai Noodle in Jordan, Hong Kong. Photo: Michelle Wong
Food & Drink

Delicious smoked fish, tasty skewers and stewed egg for under US$12 at Shanghai Noodle in Hong Kong

  • Shanghainese restaurant’s signature noodles were soggy, and lion’s head a disaster, but other dishes made up for our disappointment, and the prices are low
  • Skewers were tasty, but skinny, and the stewed egg was a triumph
Topic |   Hong Kong restaurant reviews
Michelle Wong

Michelle Wong  

Published: 12:30pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 8:27pm, 16 May, 2019

