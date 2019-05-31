Customers select fruits in a Hema Supermarket in Shanghai on November 10. Hema Supermarket offers shoppers in the city a new retail experience by blending online and offline shopping. Photo: Simon Song
German supermarket chain Aldi to enter China with two physical Shanghai stores
- Fresh fruit and vegetable discount retailer Aldi will debut its first brick and mortar store in China with dual Shanghai openings on June 7
- Privately-owned retailer has been selling online in China since 2017 via retail platform Tmall Global
Topic | Retailing
Noodles with duck leg and tofu at Shanghai Noodle in Jordan, Hong Kong. Photo: Michelle Wong
Delicious smoked fish, tasty skewers and stewed egg for under US$12 at Shanghai Noodle in Hong Kong
- Shanghainese restaurant’s signature noodles were soggy, and lion’s head a disaster, but other dishes made up for our disappointment, and the prices are low
- Skewers were tasty, but skinny, and the stewed egg was a triumph
Topic | Hong Kong restaurant reviews
