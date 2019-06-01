Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A surge of visitors from the mainland to Hong Kong since the opening of rail and bridge infrastructure in 2018 was credited in part with spurring sales of insurance products during the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Mainlanders snap up Hong Kong insurance products in first quarter, amid fears of trade war, forex losses

  • Mainlanders bought HK$12.77 billion (US$1.63 billion) of life and medical insurance products in Hong Kong in the first quarter – a rise of 8 per cent from 2018
  • New rail and bridge infrastructure credited in part with boom in sales to mainlanders
Topic |   US-China trade war
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 6:30am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:13am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A surge of visitors from the mainland to Hong Kong since the opening of rail and bridge infrastructure in 2018 was credited in part with spurring sales of insurance products during the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.