A surge of visitors from the mainland to Hong Kong since the opening of rail and bridge infrastructure in 2018 was credited in part with spurring sales of insurance products during the first quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Mainlanders snap up Hong Kong insurance products in first quarter, amid fears of trade war, forex losses
- Mainlanders bought HK$12.77 billion (US$1.63 billion) of life and medical insurance products in Hong Kong in the first quarter – a rise of 8 per cent from 2018
- New rail and bridge infrastructure credited in part with boom in sales to mainlanders
Topic | US-China trade war
