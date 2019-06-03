Channels

Investors need to be aware that taking too little risk in today’s market could end up as a costly mistake, according to Mark D. Wiseman, the global head of active equities at BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Forget the trade war. Healthy fundamentals point to a sustained economic run, BlackRock says

  • It is easy for investors to be distracted by ‘noise’ in the markets, BlackRock’s Mark Wiseman said
  • ‘Biggest mistake’ investors can make today is not taking enough risk, Wiseman said
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:10pm, 3 Jun, 2019

A man watches a display in green to mark falling stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. The CSI 300, the benchmark that tracks blue chips listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai, was down 7.24 per cent in May. Photo: AP
Markets

Foreign investors accelerate selling of China equities in May, as net US$7.8 billion exits via stock connect

  • Figures show 53.7 billion yuan (US$7.78 billion) worth of Chinese equities were sold during May via the stock connect, almost three times the outflow in April
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Louise Moon  

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 8:00pm, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 10:40pm, 31 May, 2019

