Investors need to be aware that taking too little risk in today’s market could end up as a costly mistake, according to Mark D. Wiseman, the global head of active equities at BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
Forget the trade war. Healthy fundamentals point to a sustained economic run, BlackRock says
- It is easy for investors to be distracted by ‘noise’ in the markets, BlackRock’s Mark Wiseman said
- ‘Biggest mistake’ investors can make today is not taking enough risk, Wiseman said
Topic | US-China trade war
A man watches a display in green to mark falling stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. The CSI 300, the benchmark that tracks blue chips listed in Shenzhen and Shanghai, was down 7.24 per cent in May. Photo: AP
Foreign investors accelerate selling of China equities in May, as net US$7.8 billion exits via stock connect
- Figures show 53.7 billion yuan (US$7.78 billion) worth of Chinese equities were sold during May via the stock connect, almost three times the outflow in April
Topic | China stock market
