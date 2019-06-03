Channels

Ernst & Young has resigned as auditor of Bank of Jinzhou, according to a statement by the bank of Friday. The EY logo in New York. Photo: Reuters.
Companies

Bank of Jinzhou auditors resign citing loan inconsistencies

  • The development comes after Chinese authorities took over Baoshang Bank last month, citing its ‘severe credit risks’
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:02pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:02pm, 3 Jun, 2019

The PBOC and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission assumed control of Inner-Mongolia-based Baoshang Bank last month. Photo: Reuters
Money & Wealth

Baoshang Bank takeover connected to misappropriation of funds but was an isolated case, China’s central bank says

  • People’s Bank of China says an investment conglomerate led by financier Xiao Jianhua misappropriated bank funds
  • PBOC does not have plans to take over other institutions and says it is confident financial markets will remain stable
Topic |   Central Banks
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 12:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:27am, 3 Jun, 2019

