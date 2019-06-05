The MPF is a compulsory retirement plan in Hong Kong which covers 2.9 million employees and self-employed people. Photo: AFP
Bond funds become MPF’s safe haven, shielding investors from losses as trade war escalates
- Bond funds were the only category of funds in Hong Kong’s compulsory savings scheme to have avoided losses in May, according to data from Lipper
- Analysts say bond funds are less directly affected by the trade war than the more popular stock and mixed-asset funds
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
The tax incentives are designed to address the inadequate retirement savings of Hongkongers amid an ageing population. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s new pensions tax break gives early boost to retirement savings
- Major pension providers including HSBC, Prudential, Manulife and AIA saw a strong response to their new tax-deductible deferred annuity and MPF products
- Trend could help ease the burden of an ageing population
