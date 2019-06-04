Hong Kong ranking as a business friendly city has fallen because of an increase in compliance requirements. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong ranks Asia’s No 4 business-friendly market after Thailand, South Korea and Japan
- Compliance requirements are making it more intricate to do business than before in Hong Kong, according to Margaret Fung, managing director of TMF Group, which conducted the study
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong ranking as a business friendly city has fallen because of an increase in compliance requirements. Photo: EPA-EFE