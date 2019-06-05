An undated handout photo of Fujian Nuoqi’s boutique. Photo: SCMP/HANDOUT
Hong Kong regulator slaps a ban on Nuoqi’s former CFO for failing to stop his chairman from pilfering the company’s coffers
- Nuoqi went into trouble only six months after its 2014 listing when its chairman Ding Hui disappeared with US$34 million from the company
- SFC took action on Nuoqi’s former chief financial officer Au Yeung Ho-yin for failing to stop Ding’s pillage
