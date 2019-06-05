Banking regulators in Hong Kong have issued eight virtual banking licences since March. Some permit holders are expected to be operational later this year. Photo: David Wong
Ping An OneConnect says it has the artificial intelligence tools to help banks manage risk
- The company is developing a range of technology that can help manage fraud and loan default risks
- Artificial intelligence, blockchain and micro-expression recognition among technologies that can be harnessed
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
