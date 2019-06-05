The assembly line of Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CFA), in Chongqing on March 31, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
China’s antitrust regulator fines Ford’s Changan venture US$23.6 million for price violations amid worsening trade tensions with US
- Changan Ford’s penalty is the second since General Motors Corp was penalised for 201 million yuan in 2016 for antitrust violations, seen as a warning shot to then President-elect Donald Trump
- China’s commerce ministry said last Friday that it was compiling a list of “unreliable” foreign businesses and individuals deemed to be hurting Chinese interests
