Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The assembly line of Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CFA), in Chongqing on March 31, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
Companies

China’s antitrust regulator fines Ford’s Changan venture US$23.6 million for price violations amid worsening trade tensions with US

  • Changan Ford’s penalty is the second since General Motors Corp was penalised for 201 million yuan in 2016 for antitrust violations, seen as a warning shot to then President-elect Donald Trump
  • China’s commerce ministry said last Friday that it was compiling a list of “unreliable” foreign businesses and individuals deemed to be hurting Chinese interests
Topic |   General Motors
SCMP

Zheng Yangpeng  

Ren Wei  

Published: 2:23pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:16pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The assembly line of Changan Ford Automobile Corporation (CFA), in Chongqing on March 31, 2014. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.