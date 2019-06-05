Channels

Brazilian stock traders at the Mercantile & Futures Exchange (BM&F), in Sao Paulo on 16 May 2007. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Companies

What if the US and China were to decouple financially? Bank of America analysts have a war game model for the implications

  • Analysts at Bank of America have created a war game scenario for the potential implications for financial markets as US-China trade war escalates
  • Among the potential implications: Chinese ADRs delisting, Chinese IPOs shifting to Hong Kong, China selling its US investments including Treasuries and stocks, US and China engaging in a currency war
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg

Published: 4:27pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:27pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump tours the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, on April 5. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s use of tariffs in trade war, CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds

  • Despite a year of escalating trade tensions, a new survey shows that most Americans don’t view China as an economic threat
  • President’s announcement of tariffs to punish Mexico for the flow of migrants into the US is met with political and industry opposition
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 7:04am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:01pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

