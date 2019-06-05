Brazilian stock traders at the Mercantile & Futures Exchange (BM&F), in Sao Paulo on 16 May 2007. Photo: Agence France-Presse
What if the US and China were to decouple financially? Bank of America analysts have a war game model for the implications
- Analysts at Bank of America have created a war game scenario for the potential implications for financial markets as US-China trade war escalates
- Among the potential implications: Chinese ADRs delisting, Chinese IPOs shifting to Hong Kong, China selling its US investments including Treasuries and stocks, US and China engaging in a currency war
Topic | Banking & Finance
Brazilian stock traders at the Mercantile & Futures Exchange (BM&F), in Sao Paulo on 16 May 2007. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US President Donald Trump tours the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, on April 5. Photo: AFP
Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s use of tariffs in trade war, CNBC All-America Economic Survey finds
- Despite a year of escalating trade tensions, a new survey shows that most Americans don’t view China as an economic threat
- President’s announcement of tariffs to punish Mexico for the flow of migrants into the US is met with political and industry opposition
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump tours the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, on April 5. Photo: AFP