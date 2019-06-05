Property sales by mainland developers began to tick higher in March. A residential construction site in Zhengzhou on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Ratings agency S&P warns of risks from aggressive land banking by Chinese developers
- Mainland developers have been building up their land banks in line with the revival in the property market
- S&P warned of ‘elevating refinancing risks’ as bond repayments among developers come due
Property sales by mainland developers began to tick higher in March. A residential construction site in Zhengzhou on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters