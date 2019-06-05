Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Property sales by mainland developers began to tick higher in March. A residential construction site in Zhengzhou on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Ratings agency S&P warns of risks from aggressive land banking by Chinese developers

  • Mainland developers have been building up their land banks in line with the revival in the property market
  • S&P warned of ‘elevating refinancing risks’ as bond repayments among developers come due
Topic |   China property
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Published: 6:45pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:58pm, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Property sales by mainland developers began to tick higher in March. A residential construction site in Zhengzhou on September 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.