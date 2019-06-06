The lower Manhattan skyline seen during a Blade Urban Air Mobility helicopter ride. There may be no greater validation for Blade than Uber entering the market, Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal has said. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Hello, welcome to Uber Copter’ – ride-hailing leader to offer chopper service in New York starting July
- Service will only be available to members of top two tiers of company’s loyalty programme
Topic | Uber
The lower Manhattan skyline seen during a Blade Urban Air Mobility helicopter ride. There may be no greater validation for Blade than Uber entering the market, Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal has said. Photo: Bloomberg