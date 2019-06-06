Channels

Senator Marco Rubio questions witnesses before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about “worldwide threats” on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Marco Rubio’s bill to increase the scrutiny of US-listed companies may be a boon to Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Here’s why

  • The so-called Equitable Act’s sponsors include Marco Rubio, a critic of China’s governance and human rights record
  • While the act – which proposes to delist companies that don’t open their audit books to American regulators – applies to all US-listed companies, the focus is on China
Topic |   HKEX
Bloomberg

Published: 11:17am, 6 Jun, 2019

Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
Companies

Nasdaq executive dismisses ‘discredited’ Steve Bannon’s call to bar Chinese companies from US capital markets

  • Bob McCooey, a senior VP at the New York-based exchange, said he looked forward to welcoming more Chinese IPOs in a post on WeChat
  • Bannon had told the Post he would dedicate his time to shutting Chinese companies out of US capital markets
Topic |   Diplomacy
Louise Moon

Published: 8:00pm, 23 May, 2019

Outspoken former Trump adviser Steve Bannon advocates an ‘all-encompassing war’ against China. Photo: EPA
