Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
Companies

Traders pig out on China pork stocks as deadly African swine fever roils world’s biggest pig market

  • Shares of Muyuan Foodstuff and Jiangxi Zhengbang have doubled in past year
  • Stock prices still have room to grow, analysts say, as African swine fever kills off China’s pigs
Topic |   African swine fever
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 11:25am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:52am, 9 Jun, 2019

Piglets are kept in pens at a pig farm in Langfang in Hebei province on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Commodities

African swine fever virus is now ‘endemic’ in China’s Tibet and Xinjiang regions, making its eradication harder, UN says

  • The virus that causes the African swine fever is now endemic in Tibet and Xinjiang, the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organisation said
  • Diseases that are endemic, or generally present, are harder to stamp out
Topic |   African swine fever
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 11:55am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 5:09am, 5 Jun, 2019

