Traders are betting the pig disease that has rapidly swept through China will continue to disrupt supply and keep boosting the share prices of breeders. Photo: AP
Traders pig out on China pork stocks as deadly African swine fever roils world’s biggest pig market
- Shares of Muyuan Foodstuff and Jiangxi Zhengbang have doubled in past year
- Stock prices still have room to grow, analysts say, as African swine fever kills off China’s pigs
Topic | African swine fever
Piglets are kept in pens at a pig farm in Langfang in Hebei province on Monday, April 1, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
African swine fever virus is now ‘endemic’ in China’s Tibet and Xinjiang regions, making its eradication harder, UN says
- The virus that causes the African swine fever is now endemic in Tibet and Xinjiang, the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organisation said
- Diseases that are endemic, or generally present, are harder to stamp out
