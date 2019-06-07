Channels

On international routes, the United States is only the seventh most popular destination for Chinese airlines. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Weaker yuan, oil price volatility will hit Chinese airlines’ profits, say analysts

  • The biggest mainland Chinese airlines including Air China and China Eastern have seen their share prices fall by about 30 per cent since April
  • Big Chinese carriers are relatively unscathed by the trade war because of their low exposure to US routes and cargo flights
Topic |   Aviation
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 9:30am, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:30am, 7 Jun, 2019

Visitors talk at the Boeing stand during the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin Airport in Geneva in May. Photo: Reuters
China

Boeing and Chinese airlines in talks for US$30 billion mega-deal that trade war could derail

  • US manufacturer is negotiating one of the largest orders ever of widebody aircraft
  • Discussions are focused in particular on the US$442.2 million 777-9, Boeing’s costliest plane
Topic |   Boeing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:02am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 6 Jun, 2019

