Chinese companies have been some of the most prolific users of American capital markets in recent years – since 2013 they have raised about US$46.1 billion through 101 new listings in the US. Illustration: SCMP
Can Trump cut off Chinese companies from US capital markets without damaging American capitalism?
- Chinese companies are asking the ‘hard question’ of whether they should list in the US or Hong Kong
- If the US cannot be viewed as a viable, stable counter party, ‘you’re going to get a competitor somewhere in the world’, says NYU finance professor
Topic | US-China tech war
The chassis and batteries of an electric car are displayed at Auto Shanghai 2019. Regardless of the trade war, Beijing will ultimately move to reduce exports of rare earths to meet its own domestic demand, specifically from its electric-vehicle industry. Photo: AFP
Trade war: will China use ‘nuclear option’ of banning rare earth exports to US?
- China accounted for seven out of every 10 tonnes of rare earth elements mined worldwide last year and was the biggest exporter to America
- As trade tensions have escalated, analysts are questioning whether Beijing will use its dominance of the industry as a check on US tariffs
Topic | Rare Earths
