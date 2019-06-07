The Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles County. US and Chinese tariffs will drive up ‘the price to the end consumer’, says Nanosys president and chief executive, Jason Hartlove. Photo: AFP
Nanosys, Californian maker of rare earths alternative, could be hit by tariffs on both ends amid US-China trade war
- Nanosys develops alternatives for rare earths used in televisions, flat-panel displays
- ‘Significant’ portion of its quantum dot products are shipped to China and face tariffs
Topic | US-China tech war
The Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles County. US and Chinese tariffs will drive up ‘the price to the end consumer’, says Nanosys president and chief executive, Jason Hartlove. Photo: AFP
A rare earth metals mine in Nanchang county, in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. The country accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
Explainer: Can the US take back some control of rare earths from China?
- Beijing, as the lowest cost producer, can lower prices to put emerging rivals out of business
Topic | Rare Earths
A rare earth metals mine in Nanchang county, in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. The country accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters