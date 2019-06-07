Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles County. US and Chinese tariffs will drive up ‘the price to the end consumer’, says Nanosys president and chief executive, Jason Hartlove. Photo: AFP
Companies

Nanosys, Californian maker of rare earths alternative, could be hit by tariffs on both ends amid US-China trade war

  • Nanosys develops alternatives for rare earths used in televisions, flat-panel displays
  • ‘Significant’ portion of its quantum dot products are shipped to China and face tariffs
Topic |   US-China tech war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 9:30pm, 7 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:11pm, 7 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Port of Long Beach in Los Angeles County. US and Chinese tariffs will drive up ‘the price to the end consumer’, says Nanosys president and chief executive, Jason Hartlove. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rare earth metals mine in Nanchang county, in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. The country accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Explainer: Can the US take back some control of rare earths from China?

  • Beijing, as the lowest cost producer, can lower prices to put emerging rivals out of business
Topic |   Rare Earths
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rare earth metals mine in Nanchang county, in China’s eastern Jiangxi province. The country accounts for 90 per cent of the global supply of rare earth elements. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.