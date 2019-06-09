Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The global digital health care sector saw about US$15 billion in venture capital investment last year. Photo: Proteus Digital Health
Companies

Foreign start-ups eye China’s vast digital health care market, but finding the right revenue model holds the key to success

  • Start-ups such as Boston-based Biofourmis have partnered with local health care platforms like Jianke, giving the company access to its vast customer base
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Published: 11:30am, 9 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:30am, 9 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The global digital health care sector saw about US$15 billion in venture capital investment last year. Photo: Proteus Digital Health
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.