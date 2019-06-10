Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The cost of disposable PVC gloves made in China could rise if US President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to add 25 per cent tariffs on another US$300 billion in Chinese-made products, according to suppliers. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Chinese manufacturers must bite the tariffs bullet or think of long-term options to survive, says Seattle glove maker in Shanghai

  • Prior tariff threats created a run on disposable gloves in 2018, spurring companies to add capacity, according to Fred Crosetto, the founder of Ammex Corporation, a Seattle company that makes gloves in Shanghai
  • As new tariffs loom, some Chinese manufacturers are selling gloves at a discount
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 6:45am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:45am, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The cost of disposable PVC gloves made in China could rise if US President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to add 25 per cent tariffs on another US$300 billion in Chinese-made products, according to suppliers. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Investors need to be aware that taking too little risk in today’s market could end up as a costly mistake, according to Mark D. Wiseman, the global head of active equities at BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Forget the trade war. Healthy fundamentals point to a sustained economic run, BlackRock says

  • It is easy for investors to be distracted by ‘noise’ in the markets, BlackRock’s Mark Wiseman said
  • ‘Biggest mistake’ investors can make today is not taking enough risk, he added
Topic |   US-China trade war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Published: 12:00pm, 3 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:21pm, 3 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investors need to be aware that taking too little risk in today’s market could end up as a costly mistake, according to Mark D. Wiseman, the global head of active equities at BlackRock. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.